Born April 5, 1929, in Manchester, N.H., Dariel graduated from Wheelock College in Boston (now Boston University). Her life was dedicated to education, family and community. She received many awards for her work with special needs students, and was supervisor of teachers, Special Education Director. She spent several years working at Crotched Mtn. Center.



Dariel was an active member of her church, local grange, Order of the Eastern Star, and was an expert quilter and seamstress. One of her other passions was traveling.



Ms. Peterson was predeceased by her parents Henry F. and Beth (Garmon) Peterson; aunt Hazel (Garmon) Williams; and cousins Gordon Garmon Williams and J. Edwin Gott. She was a descendant of A. L. Garmon and Wm. Garmon of the former Parmer and Garmon Memorials. They made many stone memorials and gates at Manchester cemeteries, including Ursula Chapel at Pine Grove Cemetery.



Dariel is survived by cousins in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Tennessee.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the spring.



Memorial donations may be made to Community Church of Francestown, Francestown, NH 03043 or Hillsboro House Nursing Home, PO Box 400, Hillsborough, NH 03244.



Memorial donations may be made to Community Church of Francestown, Francestown, NH 03043 or Hillsboro House Nursing Home, PO Box 400, Hillsborough, NH 03244.



