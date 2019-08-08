Guest Book View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 Funeral service 11:00 AM Congregational Christian Church, UCC South Main St. Franklin, , NH Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN - David Alan Hurst, 78, a resident of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in his home after a year-long battle with ALS.



Born in Wolcott, Vt., on May 23, 1941, he was the son of the late Earl F. and Gertrude F. (Allen) Hurst. He lived in Vermont before moving to Franklin in 1965.



After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, David worked for The Palazzi Corp. in Hooksett. David started as a laborer and throughout his 30 years with the corporation, became general manager. In 1979, he purchased Beck & Bellucci Inc., which over the last 40 years has grown to be a premier and well-respected bridge building company. This month David and his wife celebrate their 40th anniversary as owners of Beck & Bellucci. David and his wife also own Miller Construction in Windsor, Vt.



David always had a positive outlook and with that attitude he and his wife Carolyn made countless efforts to improve and beautify the city of Franklin. In 1999, both David and Carolyn were honored as Citizens of the Year. Over the years, David was an active member of the Franklin Outing Club, Winnipesaukee River Trail, NH Good Roads, Franklin Opera House and Kearsarge Mountain Boys as well as supporting other community organizations.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Hale.



Family members include his wife of 54 years, Carolyn M. (McFeeters) Hurst; his daughters, Ellen L. Hurst and her partner Mike Szanto of Franklin, and Susan L. Calley and her husband Jeff of Franklin; his grandchildren, Tyler Husband, Elizabeth Husband, Jonathan Adams, Jacob Pickard and Joshua Pickard; his brothers, Clifford Hurst and his wife Meng Qi of Manchester, and William Hurst and his wife Sheila of Gilmanton; his sister, Marjorie Fitch and her husband David of Calais, Vt.; his brother-in-law, Larry Hale of Florida; and nieces and nephews



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. in William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 W. Main St.) in Tilton.



A funeral service and celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. in the Congregational Christian Church, UCC, South Main Street, Franklin. Burial with military honors will follow in Franklin Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Outing Club, c/o Kathy Fuller, 200 Prospect St., Franklin, N.H. 03235.



