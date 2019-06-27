YORK, Maine - David J. Blair, 66, of York, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019, in Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family by his side after a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on April 13, 1953, he was the son of Henry F. Blair and Jean (Callahan) Blair. He lived most of his life in Manchester before moving to York, where he spent the past 14 years.
He attended Manchester Memorial High School. In addition, he earned two associate degrees in accounting and business management.
During the Vietnam War era, he served in the U.S. Army.
David worked at several professions, but his most meaningful was as a youth counselor at YDC.
He will be remembered for his amazing hugs, his never-ending willingness to help others, and his devastating left!
Family members include two sons, Patrick Blair of York, and Charles Blair of California; his wife, Suzie Blair of York; his sisters, Patricia Blair of Hawaii, Kathryn Marston of Goffstown, N.H., Cheryl Zyla of Nottingham, N.H., Jeanne Spillane of Manchester, N.H., and Judith Fraser of Virginia; and 21 nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Stark Brewing Co., 500 N. Commercial St., Manchester, N.H.
Published in Union Leader on June 27, 2019