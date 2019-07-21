Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church 508 Union Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Blake Gaudes, Sr., age 78, died on July 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born April 26, 1941 at the Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH, the son of Edith Blake and Harold Gaudes. He attended Kimball Union Academy and the University of New Hampshire. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard mostly in Southern California. Most of his working life he was employed by Blake's Creamery/Restaurant, a company founded by his grandfather Edward C. Blake.



He served on the Bedford School Board (1 year as Chairman); President of New England Ice Cream Restaurant Association, later as Treasurer; Past President of Bedford Historical Society; Past Treasurer of South Main Street Congregational Church; and President of the Lake Massasecum Improvement Association where he was a leader in the milfoil battle on the lake.



He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout in Troop 93, and he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and earned his God and Country Award. He received many awards and citations for saving the life of a young boy in a boating accident in 1957. He was a member of the Derryfield Chapter, Order of Demolay; (since 1965); member of the Masonic Lafayette Bible Lodge, and a 14 year member of the Bektash Shrine.



He enjoyed a lifetime of summers at Lake Massasecum in Bradford, NH where he loved pulling his grandchildren in a tube with his Ski Nautique. Since retirement he spent winters in Nokomis, FL.



He is survived by his loving wife Martha Partridge Gaudes, a daughter Jennifer G. Norton and the husband Sean of Stratham, NH; a son, David B. Gaudes Jr. and wife Tabitha of Bedford, NH; a step son Christopher A. Harris and wife Lisa Phoenix of Eliot, ME; step daughter Elizabeth Harris-Stone and husband Patrick of West Lawn, PA; grandson Connor C. Norton and granddaughter Hailey B. Norton, both of Stratham; granddaughter of Cassidy J. Gaudes of Tampa, FL; and step grandsons Cameron and Logan Stone of West Lawn, PA. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Francis of Bow; brother William and wife Susan of Bedford and Sarasota, FL; and sister Karen Jache and husband Russell of Bradenton, FL. Also a very supportive first wife Linda Gaudes Koch and husband Harold of Bedford we well as many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the hospice team at the Concord Visiting Nurse Association for the compassion, kindness and caring extended to David during his illness.



A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 508 Union Street (corner Hanover) Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.







