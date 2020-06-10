David Bruce Harrity, 77, of Cumming, GA died Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a 22 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia. His career was spent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He worked in Hartford, CT and lived in Glastonbury, CT for many years and ended his career working in Manchester, NH while living in Bedford, NH.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Harrity; a daughter, Tracey Harrity, and a grandson, Thomas Previti, all of Cumming, GA, a daughter Suzanne King and grandson Ryan King of Colchester, CT.
Honoring his request, there will be no services.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.