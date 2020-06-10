David Bruce Harrity
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bruce Harrity, 77, of Cumming, GA died Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a 22 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia. His career was spent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He worked in Hartford, CT and lived in Glastonbury, CT for many years and ended his career working in Manchester, NH while living in Bedford, NH.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Harrity; a daughter, Tracey Harrity, and a grandson, Thomas Previti, all of Cumming, GA, a daughter Suzanne King and grandson Ryan King of Colchester, CT.

Honoring his request, there will be no services.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 9, 2020
My sincere sympathies to my Step-Sister, Patty, and her family. I pray that the many wonderful memories will comfort you all through this very difficult and sad time.
Donna J Shrader
Family
June 9, 2020
My sincere sympathies to my Step-Sister, Patty, and her family. I am so sorry for your loss. I pray that all of your wonderful memories will comfort you all through this very difficult and sad time.
Donna Shrader
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved