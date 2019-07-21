Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bruce Snow M.D.. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Send Flowers Obituary

Manchester - David Bruce Snow, M.D., died of natural causes on July 18, 2019. He was a life-long native of Manchester, New Hampshire.He was born in Manchester on June 28, 1926 at the Notre Dame Hospital, the son of Alice Wormwood Snow and Bruce Snow, M.D.. He graduated from Central High School in Manchester as valedictorian of his class. He then went on to Harvard University , where he received his A.B. cum laude in 1947. Following his undergraduate education, he began graduate education at Harvard Medical School. His education was interrupted by World War II . He spent two years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. New York, which included a year in the Pacific witnessing the atomic bomb tests in the Bikini Atoll in 1951. Upon his return from the war, he graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1951 with his M.D. magna cum laude. After numerous residencies and teaching assignments (Boston Veterans Administration, Harvard Medical School and Boston University Medical School) and a cardiology fellowship, he finished his medical education in 1955, earning his board certification in Internal Medicine in 1959 (he earned recertification in 1977).Dr. Snow began his Internal Medicine practice as a solo practitioner in 1955 in Manchester, NH. He later added partners to create a significant group practice in 1970. He primarily practiced medicine at the Elliot Hospital. He was also on the medical staff of Catholic Medical Center. He was a member of the New Hampshire Medical Society, Hillsboro County Medical Society, the American College of Physicians, and the American Society of Internal Medicine.Over the tenure of his medical practice, he served in numerous leadership roles including President of the Elliot Hospital Medical Staff (1971), Chief of the Elliot Hospital Department of Medicine (1972 to 1974), the Elliot Hospital Board of Trustees (1974 to 1979), and a Director of the New Hampshire Heart Association. From 1984 to 1987, he practiced medicine with the Hitchcock Clinic while simultaneously holding an Assistant Clinical Professor position in Internal Medicine with Dartmouth Medical School.Dr. Snow and his wife Edna were original founders of the Derryfield School in Manchester, NH, and they were among the original founders of Sudden Pitch Swimmers Incorporated.Dr. Snow was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Manchester Kiwanis Club, the Harvard Club of New Hampshire, Brookside Congregational Church, and Bedford Presbyterian Church.Dr. Snow is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Edna Marceau Snow. His four children, David Bruce Snow, Jr. and his wife Lynette of Darien, CT; Alison Snow Perrella and her husband Michael of Bedford, NH; Mary Snow Korslund and her husband Harry of Rockport, MA; and Julie Snow Mazur and her husband Robert of Northfield, NH. His 9 grandchildren: Laura Korslund; Gregory Korslund; Catie Perrella; Captain Andrew Perrella, USAF; David Perrella; Christopher Mazur; Jacqueline Mazur; Lauren Snow; and Ashley Snow.A private service will be held for Dr. Snow at Birch Hill Terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102. Alternatively, donations can be made to the Bedford Presbyterian Church, 4 Church Road, Bedford, NH 03110.

