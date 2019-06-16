David Buckingham, 54, of Manchester son of John and Alexia died on May 29, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY May 18, 1961 David did his part for our country as a navy man. David grew up in Revere MA. David is survived by his siblings James and Lori Buckingham and he will be deeply missed. lieu of flowers, please help us defray the cost of David's final wish to be Laded to rest beside his life partner, Roland Pepin. www.gofundme.com/dbuckis-final-wish, David's request was for a celebration of life party so for more information please visit www.dbucki.com
Full Obituary- www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on June 16, 2019