David C. Huffman, of Merrimack, passed from this world on March 30th, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was 66 years old.



Dave spent his earliest years in Littleton, MA; lived in Milford, NH, through his teens and twenties; and lived in Merrimack, NH, since 1984. He was an Engineering Manager at Spraying Systems, from which he retired in 2018.



Dave's creative spirit found many outlets, from his 18 patents for spraying devices, to tinkering in his metalworking shop, to banging out creative treasures in his blacksmith shop. His mind was always in motion. Dave loved travel, and had been to China, Japan, and Singapore, and he visited Europe many times. Whether riding his motorcycle across the country, or finding off-the-beaten path camping spots with his wife, Dave loved the adventure of travel in all its forms.



Dave's proudest achievement was fathering two wonderful children, Kathryn and Eric, whom he adored, and he was proud to have introduced them to the fun of international travel when they were teenagers.



Dave will be missed by so many, including his dearest friends Ray Gagnon and Colleen O'Connell of Amherst, Sherryl and John Gamsby of Milford, Kevin and Betty Parker of Florida, and Bob and Denise Hunsaker of Maine. Dave's presence (and fireworks displays) will be sorely missed at each bonfire and gathering. Dave leaves his wife of 42 years, Debra; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Luke Van Epps; his son, Eric Huffman; his sister Jean Oliver; nieces Ida Sue Barrow and Misena Womble; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Arline and Lee Tuttle of Florida and Jean and Chris Yonkin of Merrimack; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. They will miss his quiet, gentle kindness, humor, and love more than words can say.



A celebration of his life will be held when the COVID quarantine is lifted.

