MANCHESTER - David C. Lanctot, 61, of Manchester, died July 10, 2019, in his residence.
Born on Aug. 30, 1957, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Roger and Joyce (Craig) Lanctot.
He was raised and educated in Manchester. In 1989, he moved to Naples, Fla., and resided there for 20 years before moving back to Manchester in 2009.
Dave was employed as a plumber and worked for Denron Plumbing and HVAC.
His hobbies and interests include fishing, boating, cooking and traveling. He also especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Family members include his wife of 39 years, Diane J. (Roy) Lanctot, of Manchester; one son, Joshua Lanctot and daughter-in-law Cindy; one daughter, Kelsey Lanctot and daughter-in-law Holly; a brother; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved granddog, FENWAY.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the family residence, 713 Belmont St., Manchester. During that time a memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Fish & Game Learn to Fish, Let's Go Fishing Program, Attn: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, N.H. 03301, in memory of Dave Lanctot.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019