NORTH WOODSTOCK - David Charles Talbot, of North Woodstock, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.



Born in 1948 in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late Eleanor Morse Talbot and Charles Robert Talbot II - owners of the Talbot Clothing Company, Inc.



In 1966, he graduated from Lowell High School. David attended the University of Denver, where he met his wife, Martha Snyder of Yarmouth, Maine.



David worked 17 years in the banking and finance industries in Lowell, Mass., and Amherst.



After earning an MBA from Plymouth State University in 1994, he changed careers. He relocated his family to the White Mountains, and fast became a leader in the ski industry, eventually overseeing the financial operations of eight resorts.



In 2002, David joined the faculty at Plymouth State University, where he taught classes in finance and economics and advised students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.



David was happiest in the woods, on the water, or on the slopes. He especially loved spending time with family and friends at their summer residence on Joe's Pond in Cabot, Vt.



Family members include his wife of 48 years, Marti; two children, Amanda Talbot Adams and Brent Cumner Talbot; two grandchildren, Rogers and Eamon Adams; three sisters, Carolyn Hamilton, Gwendolyn Talbot and Elaine Hasty; two sons-in-law Kevin Adams and Adam Cordle; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. in Heritage Commons at Plymouth State University.



Memorial donations may be made to The David and Martha Talbot Endowed Scholarship, which can be given online via

