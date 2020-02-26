MANCHESTER - David D. Gagnon, 57, a lifelong Manchester resident, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2020.
Born in Manchester, David was the youngest of eight children of the late Arthur and Pauline (Duguay) Gagnon.
Raised and educated in Manchester, he attended Manchester High School Central.
David worked more than 40 years for State Motors of Manchester.
He was very proud of his children's accomplishments.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman Gagnon, and his sister, Joan Jenness.
Family members include his two children, Jason Gagnon of South Boston, Mass., and Chelsey Tower and her husband Kerry of Weare; his sisters, Claire Hutchinson of Manchester, Jane Chase of Manchester, and Diane Bishop and her husband Daniel of New Hampshire; his brothers, Rick Gagnon and his wife Bonnie of Leesville, S.C., and Robert "Bob" Gagnon of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke. A prayer service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2020