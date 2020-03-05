Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Foster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cooper City, Fla. - David Foster, 86, born in Manchester, NH passed away on March 1, 2020 at ARTIS, a Memory Care Facility located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after suffering the ravages of Parkinson's and Lewy Body disease. He was born on July 4, 1933 in Manchester, NH to Jacob and Edythe (Robinson) Foster. After attending Grammar Schools in Manchester, he graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1951. He then went on to acquire a Degree in Psychology at Harvard University. In 1978, he decided to further his education at the UNH Whittemore School of Business and Economics, acquiring an MBA in 1979. He served 2 years in the US Army, joining a Corporal Missile Battalion in Ft. Bliss Texas, and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in the US Army Reserves. Upon leaving the Army, he joined the meat business started by his Father and Grandfather, Foster Beef Company, which later became Fosters of Manchester, a full line Meat Processor. He also joined Foster Frozen Foods, one of the early distributors of Frozen Foods to the Retail trade in New England. Upon his father's death in 1965, he became President of the companies, remaining in that position until the companies closed in 1976. During his time at Fosters of Manchester, David served as President of the New England Wholesale Meat Dealers, as well as President of the United Way of Greater Manchester. He enjoyed tennis, skiing and sailing and was a member of the Whiz Skiers of Boston as well as the Massabesic Yacht Club for several years. In 1966, he married Mary Priest of Manchester, with whom he had 3 children. Their marriage ended in divorce. Later, he joined his 3 partners; his brother Stephen, Martin Hughes and Jack Zasloff as the Operations Manager of Red Smith Foods, Inc. He became Executive Vice President, a position he held until he retired in 2017. He married his present wife, Irvene (Kotok) and together they moved to Cooper City, Florida. He is survived by his wife Irvene; his children, Joshua (Mitzi) of Kirkland, Missouri, Shawn, of White Plains, New York and Samantha (Roger) Villegas of South Riding, Virginia; Grandchildren, Chase and Mia Foster, Max and Leo Villegas; his sister Deanne (Sidney) Gottfried, MD, a nephew, Jay Gottfried, MD (Hillary) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a niece, Johanna Gottfried of Pleasant Hill, California ; brother Stephen (Ann) of Bedford, New Hampshire, and two nephews, Jonathan (Lisa) of Pompano Beach, Florida and Timothy (Caralyn) of Lauderdale By The Sea, Florida, who continue to run Red Smith Foods, Inc., a Pickled Snack business in Davie, Florida. They are proud to maintain the family tradition of working in the Meat Business that started in 1914. Services: There will be no services. Donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 Published in Union Leader on Mar. 5, 2020

