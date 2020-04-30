We are saddened to announce the passing of David G. Fogarty, age 78, of Kalispell, Montana, on April 25, 2020 comfortably in his home.
David was born in Dexter, NY to George and Rosemary Fogarty on December 5, 1941. He served in the U.S. Army at a young age. He worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co for a great number of years and then at Kalwall Corporation for several years before retiring. He spent numerous years living in Manchester and Deering NH. He was an avid lover of the open wilderness, which led him to settle in Kalispell, MT near Glacier National Park alongside his longtime partner Joyce King. He was a dog lover and a true outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling to name a few.
David Fogarty is survived by: Joyce King, partner, his two sons: Brian Fogarty and his wife Carol Fogarty of Deering NH, as well as Shawn Fogarty and his wife Christina Fogarty of Manchester NH, his sister: Kay Alguire, his grandchildren: Alyssa Fogarty, Daniel Fogarty, Shannon Fogarty and Alex Fogarty as well as Abigail Fogarty his great grandchild.
His family will be having a small private ceremony in the mountains of Kalispell, MT.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2020