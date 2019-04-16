ERROL - David G. Hall, 80, of Errol, died April 11, 2019.
Born in Pittsburg on Sept. 30, 1938, he was the son of Vernon and Christie (Hawes) Hall. He lived most of his life in Errol.
He started driving in the woods at the age of 15 and retired from B. Hall Trucking after many years of employment.
Family members include his wife of nearly 59 years Elsie (Eames) Hall; children Lisa Hall, Terri Ruel and Michael Hall, all of Errol; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
The funeral service is planned for Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. in Errol Congregational Church. Interment will be in the Indian Stream Cemetery in Pittsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 16, 2019