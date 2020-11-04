David Hollis Kidder died at home on October 27, 2020 with Janet, his wife of 46 years, by his side.
David spent his life as a pillar of the community in New London and a proud native of New Hampshire. He was born and raised in New London, New Hampshire, the son of Harriett and Bill Kidder. He was a graduate of New London High School, Hebron Academy and the University of New Hampshire. David worked for his father at Kidder Garage in New London before taking over the business upon Bill's retirement, then working in fuel oil, in addition to his owning and operating several local entrepreneurial enterprises.
David's interests ranged from instituting and managing the Pleasant Lake fireworks display for over four decades, to the never ending challenges of hitting a golf ball. David was an avid skier and obtained the second season pass issued for King Ridge Ski Area. He taught skiing for many years at King Ridge after securing the difficult Canadian certification.
David's commitment to his community was best exemplified by his service on a variety of boards of organizations like Colby Junior College, Colby-Sawyer College, Lake Sunapee Protective Association, Pleasant Lake Protective Association and the New London Service Organization. He was President of the WFK Ice House Museum, the New London Boys Club, the Elkins Fish and Game Club, and Chairman of the New London Budget Committee.
David followed in his Father's footsteps and served in the New Hampshire Legislature for 12 years. He tirelessly advocated for respect and decency in politics, oftentimes angering his party leadership but always following his conscience and striving to make New Hampshire the best it could be for his fellow citizens. In 2012 he was instrumental in forming the Restore the Center caucus to combat the increasingly combative politics in the state house. David worked hard to preserve the natural beauty of New Hampshire by chairing the Fish, Game and Marine Resources Committee and serving on other legislative committees. David also served on the Board of the Land and Community Heritage Authority.
David's greatest legacy perhaps will be as "Uncle Dave". From coaching hockey and little league, to his educational mission at the WFK Ice House Foundation, David was an institution for an entire generation in the New London area. He always had a kind word and time to visit for anyone who grew up here. He touched countless lives and, even though some left the area, they always knew that they had a friendly face and a comforting chat if they happened to run into him.
David is predeceased by his brother William Foster Kidder Jr and his son Stowell Townsend Kidder. He is survived by his wife Janet, his Son and Daughter in Law Andrew and Katherine Kidder, his granddaughters Victoria and Elizabeth, his Sister in Law Marilyn, his nephews and their spouses William and Sara, and Putnam and Kara and their children Hayden, Gus and Winslow.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the WFK Ice House Museum, PO Box 299, New London, N.H. 03257
