David Hollis Kidder
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
David Hollis Kidder died at home on October 27, 2020 with Janet, his wife of 46 years, by his side.

David spent his life as a pillar of the community in New London and a proud native of New Hampshire. He was born and raised in New London, New Hampshire, the son of Harriett and Bill Kidder. He was a graduate of New London High School, Hebron Academy and the University of New Hampshire. David worked for his father at Kidder Garage in New London before taking over the business upon Bill's retirement, then working in fuel oil, in addition to his owning and operating several local entrepreneurial enterprises.

David's interests ranged from instituting and managing the Pleasant Lake fireworks display for over four decades, to the never ending challenges of hitting a golf ball. David was an avid skier and obtained the second season pass issued for King Ridge Ski Area. He taught skiing for many years at King Ridge after securing the difficult Canadian certification.

David's commitment to his community was best exemplified by his service on a variety of boards of organizations like Colby Junior College, Colby-Sawyer College, Lake Sunapee Protective Association, Pleasant Lake Protective Association and the New London Service Organization. He was President of the WFK Ice House Museum, the New London Boys Club, the Elkins Fish and Game Club, and Chairman of the New London Budget Committee.

David followed in his Father's footsteps and served in the New Hampshire Legislature for 12 years. He tirelessly advocated for respect and decency in politics, oftentimes angering his party leadership but always following his conscience and striving to make New Hampshire the best it could be for his fellow citizens. In 2012 he was instrumental in forming the Restore the Center caucus to combat the increasingly combative politics in the state house. David worked hard to preserve the natural beauty of New Hampshire by chairing the Fish, Game and Marine Resources Committee and serving on other legislative committees. David also served on the Board of the Land and Community Heritage Authority.

David's greatest legacy perhaps will be as "Uncle Dave". From coaching hockey and little league, to his educational mission at the WFK Ice House Foundation, David was an institution for an entire generation in the New London area. He always had a kind word and time to visit for anyone who grew up here. He touched countless lives and, even though some left the area, they always knew that they had a friendly face and a comforting chat if they happened to run into him.

David is predeceased by his brother William Foster Kidder Jr and his son Stowell Townsend Kidder. He is survived by his wife Janet, his Son and Daughter in Law Andrew and Katherine Kidder, his granddaughters Victoria and Elizabeth, his Sister in Law Marilyn, his nephews and their spouses William and Sara, and Putnam and Kara and their children Hayden, Gus and Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the WFK Ice House Museum, PO Box 299, New London, N.H. 03257

To sign on online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Memories & Condolences

21 entries
November 3, 2020
His smile would light up the store, the fuel office, a meeting it didn’t matter where we saw him, he had a warm and wonderful way about him. We will keep you in our prayers and thoughts. He was a true gentleman and generous to all. We are so sorry for your loss.
Ellie & Bill Nolen
Friend
November 3, 2020
Dave was a great classmate and his friendship continued through the years. Always had a smile and a good word. My condolences to the family.
Sherman Heath
Classmate
November 3, 2020
Thinking of you all during this sad time. He always had a smile and a kind word to say.
Keith Barrett
Friend
November 3, 2020
So sorry for your lost Janet our thoughts are with you and the family
Oscar Clark
Friend
November 3, 2020
You will be missed, you were always a great friend.
Dick and Patsy Powers
November 3, 2020
Thank you Dave for being a light in so many peoples lives. You are missed.
Paul Lewis
Classmate
November 3, 2020
Janet & family please accept the sympathy of long ago residents the Feeley family- June,Sharon & Carolyn at this sad time.
June Feeley
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
Just found out about this. What an awful shame. I had not seen David in many years, but remember some of the times back in the days when we were at the same parties. He was always good for a laugh.
Walter Carpenter
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
I will always remember his bear hugs which began in 1969!
Condolences to his family and friends.
Sheila Robbins
Friend
November 3, 2020
What a loss for our community. For as long as I have known him, he was always friendly and kind. He will be greatly missed. I pray for comfort for his family left behind.
Kaaren Drent
Friend
November 3, 2020
We only knew him via his son, Drew, who came into our lives by marrying our niece, Katie. We are sure that Drew was very significantly influenced by his parents and he turned out to be a wonderful young man, husband, and father. Well done, Mr. Kidder. Your influence is flourishing.
Randy and Jane Thompson
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dave. Although it's been nearly 50 years since we were last in New London, I would still list Dave as a friend. Our love and comfort to Janet and the family.
Sarah and Jerry "Jack" Vaughan
Friend
November 3, 2020
Completely surprised and saddened by this news. A great and accomplished guy in every way, on or off the golf course. Sandie and I send our condolences to Janet and family.
Joe Grubb
Friend
November 3, 2020
David, We miss you already! You've been an easy, true friend. We never thought we'd lose you this soon but we have many, many fun memories that we'll cherish forever. We're smiling through our tears. Hugs and love to Janet, Drew, Katie and all your family.
Peggy and Steve Theroux
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sending lots of love and condolences to Janet and his family. Dave always had the warmest smile and always took time to say hello.
Julie and Dimitri Dimakis
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
Thank you Dave for your smile and wave. It always added a lift to my walk as you drove by in your mini.
Liz MELLER
Friend
November 3, 2020
He was a friend and a father figure to many. Thinking of you guys
Brookser
Friend
November 3, 2020
Such an incredible loss to our community. Janet and Dave have been some of our favorite people. They were great customers that turned into welcoming friends. We are so sorry and our love and condolences go out to Janet and the rest of the family.
John and Tracey MacKenna
Friend
November 3, 2020
My heart felt sympathy to the family. He was a good friend over the years and will be remembered fondly. He will be missed by so many. Prentiss
Prentiss Coonley
Friend
November 3, 2020
There will never be another "Uncle Dave" for many, many reasons! Our community has lost a caring, genuine friend who was always willing to listen. He left us way too soon but we all have incredibly fond memories of time spent with Uncle Dave. He will be missed but certainly not forgotten.
My heart goes out to Janet, Drew, and the rest of David's family.
Emily Campbell
Friend
November 2, 2020
I was wondering why we haven't seen anything until now. I loved Dave, anytime, anywhere he would reach out and be so nice. I don't know really what to say but that he had the biggest heart-right there to do anything for anyone. So sorry for your loss our love and prayers for his family and friends..He will be so missed. Can't believe it.

ELLIOT G. Susan S. Hansen
Friend
