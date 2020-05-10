David J. Devoid, 85, formerly of Derry, NH died Friday May 8, 2020 at the Salemhaven Nursing Home, Salem, NH. David was born in Burlington, VT on February 10, 1935, a son of the late, George and Christine (Sprague) Devoid.
He served with the US Army National Guard during the late 1950's. He was an advid fan of NASCAR especially of Dale Jr. and Jeff Gordon. He loved his dog Teddy, and most of all he loved camping and spending his time with family and friends. He was a HERO to us all!
He is survived by his children, Pamela Stickney her husband Brian and children Dylan & Jaiden of Derry, NH, Kimberly Dimitroff and her husband Jim, Christine Stapleford her husband Scott and children Tyler, Zachary & Sara of Londonderry, NH, Christine Rhoades her husband Fran, children Peggy, Melynda, Joni of Brattleboro, VT, Darlene Leblanc and her husband Gary of Charlestown, NH, Judy Leblanc of Millbury, MA, Valerie Previe, Rama Dimitroff his wife Kelly and children Dacoda & Alexa of Manchester, NH, and David Leblanc his wife Lisa and family of Winchester, NH, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, his siblings, George Devoid, Jr., Arthur Devoid, Dora Grant, Sylvia Devoid, and Laura Grant. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla A. (York) Devoid who died on February 15, 2019.
Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salemhaven Nursing Home, 23 Geremonty Dr., Salem, NH 03079. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
He served with the US Army National Guard during the late 1950's. He was an advid fan of NASCAR especially of Dale Jr. and Jeff Gordon. He loved his dog Teddy, and most of all he loved camping and spending his time with family and friends. He was a HERO to us all!
He is survived by his children, Pamela Stickney her husband Brian and children Dylan & Jaiden of Derry, NH, Kimberly Dimitroff and her husband Jim, Christine Stapleford her husband Scott and children Tyler, Zachary & Sara of Londonderry, NH, Christine Rhoades her husband Fran, children Peggy, Melynda, Joni of Brattleboro, VT, Darlene Leblanc and her husband Gary of Charlestown, NH, Judy Leblanc of Millbury, MA, Valerie Previe, Rama Dimitroff his wife Kelly and children Dacoda & Alexa of Manchester, NH, and David Leblanc his wife Lisa and family of Winchester, NH, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, his siblings, George Devoid, Jr., Arthur Devoid, Dora Grant, Sylvia Devoid, and Laura Grant. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla A. (York) Devoid who died on February 15, 2019.
Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salemhaven Nursing Home, 23 Geremonty Dr., Salem, NH 03079. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.