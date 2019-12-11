David J. Marra

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-1800
LITCHFIELD - David J. Marra, 64, of Litchfield, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at home.

Family members include his beloved wife of 30 years, Nancy (Cote) Marra; his two children, Benjamin Ashe, and his daughter, Danielle Overlan and her husband, Christopher. In addition, his life was full of love for his six grandchildren, Alyvia, Jacob, Madden David, Zachary, Riley and Layla.

SERVICES: In lieu of services, the family chooses to celebrate his life privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (JDRF.org).

To view an online tribute, send condolences, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
