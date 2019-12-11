LITCHFIELD - David J. Marra, 64, of Litchfield, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at home.
Family members include his beloved wife of 30 years, Nancy (Cote) Marra; his two children, Benjamin Ashe, and his daughter, Danielle Overlan and her husband, Christopher. In addition, his life was full of love for his six grandchildren, Alyvia, Jacob, Madden David, Zachary, Riley and Layla.
SERVICES: In lieu of services, the family chooses to celebrate his life privately.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (JDRF.org).
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019