1/1
David James Craig
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David James Craig, Sr, 83, of Sebastian, FL died July 13, 2020. Dave was born in Manchester, NH on February 27, 1937, to William H. and Emma (Bousquet) Craig. He was a longtime NH resident before retiring to Florida. Dave graduated Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from UNH (after two years in the U.S. Army). He began his career as an employment recruiter, and later switched to car sales, ultimately retiring from Carlson's Motor Sales in Concord, NH. Dave was an antique car aficionado and a lifelong member of the Lion's Club. Dave was predeceased by his wife JoanAnn L. (Arseneault) Craig, son Christopher Craig, siblings Mary (Conforti) Talbot, Teresa Craig, William "Bill" Craig, and Edward "Teddy" Craig. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Kidney) Craig; children Scott Craig, Irene (Craig) Mackes, Lucille (Craig) Prater and David Craig, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 4 Step-Daughters; and siblings Marguerite "Peggy" Stanzel, Joan Fantini, Paul A. Craig, Louis J. Craig, and Thomas E. Craig. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopkinton Lions Club (Scholarship Fund), P.O. Box 185, Contoocook, NH 03229

Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida. You may sign an on-line guestbook at www.strunkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory - Sebastian
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 17, 2020
U were great father and a great husband to my mother. Just a great guy all around. You will be missed greatly...
Emily Conrad
Family
July 17, 2020
We will miss you Dave! You were a wonderful husband to my mother. We love you!
Julia Landry
Family
July 14, 2020
He was one of the good ones. Kindness and wit. Rest in peace Dave.
Jim and Anne craig
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved