David Jennison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Jennison, aged 49 of Manchester, died suddenly on May 7, 2020, from natural causes.

David was a skilled contractor and concrete worker for over 25 years and was known to be a hard worker and was skilled at customer communication and satisfaction. David was a well-loved member of a billiards community here in Manchester and considered his pool-playing friends to be his family.

David was a caring, considerate, and loving partner to his girlfriend, Diane Larochelle, also of Manchester. N.H., with whom he had been living in recent months.

Dave enjoyed classic rock music, bass fishing and being in the outdoors enjoying the nature of N.H. He could often be found at Doors Pond or Lake Massabesic. His most recent trip to enjoy N.H. sites was a visit to the Man of the Mountain Memorial Park in early May. He will be greatly missed.

David's family lives out of state and would like to have their privacy respected at this time. There are no calling hours or services due to the COVID 19 precautions in place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved