David Jennison, aged 49 of Manchester, died suddenly on May 7, 2020, from natural causes.



David was a skilled contractor and concrete worker for over 25 years and was known to be a hard worker and was skilled at customer communication and satisfaction. David was a well-loved member of a billiards community here in Manchester and considered his pool-playing friends to be his family.



David was a caring, considerate, and loving partner to his girlfriend, Diane Larochelle, also of Manchester. N.H., with whom he had been living in recent months.



Dave enjoyed classic rock music, bass fishing and being in the outdoors enjoying the nature of N.H. He could often be found at Doors Pond or Lake Massabesic. His most recent trip to enjoy N.H. sites was a visit to the Man of the Mountain Memorial Park in early May. He will be greatly missed.



David's family lives out of state and would like to have their privacy respected at this time. There are no calling hours or services due to the COVID 19 precautions in place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store