Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Memorial Gathering 1:30 PM Temple Beth Abraham 4 Raymond St Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Karl Keller, 68 of Londonderry, NH died Friday May 24, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. Born January 31, 1951 in Grayslake, IL to the late Paul and Juanita (Jones) Keller, David was the loving husband to Pamela (Frey) Keller of Manchester, NH.







The proud owner of Maxwell Street Labradors of Londonderry, specializing in the breeding of English-type Labrador Retrievers, David was employed at The Home Depot in Londonderry, NH as a MET team member. He was a member of the Labrador Retriever Club of Greater Boston and the Boston Museum of Fine Art.







Prior to breeding his beloved labs, David had a varied career, including working for the Department of Defense, being Vice President of Northeast Operations for Wells Fargo Bank in NYC, and working as a Management Consultant for tech companies such as Sun Micro-systems. When the tech industry crashed, David reinvented himself and became an OTR tractor-trailer driver.







David's interests were as varied as his careers. With a legendary love of music, he was a musician who played guitar and bass, sang lead for a number of professional bands in his youth, and introduced everyone he loved to wonderful music. He was also a lifelong student of religion who, in his 20s, founded his own church, Koinania. He then converted to Judaism and continued his interest in religious studies, culminating in a trip to Israel last October. David had a passion for computers, astrophysics, philosophy, art, blues music, and his dogs.







Besides his loving wife, David is survived by six children, Sean Paul Keller and his partner, Ena Schasteen, of Oregon; David Andrew Keller and his wife, Jennifer Berg, of Encinitas, CA; Sonya Christina Keller and her wife, Kelly Patterson, of Sebastopol, CA; Solomon David Keller of Manchester, NH; Seattle Robin Keller of Johnson City, NY; and Sabra Tantara Keller of Tokyo, Japan; two grandchildren, Guinevere Lee Berg of San Diego, CA and Marina Drew Keller of Portland, OR; one brother, William Keller of Chloride, AZ; and one sister, Diana Barron of Grayslake, IL.







SERVICES: There will be a memorial gathering at Temple Beth Abraham, 4 Raymond St, Nashua, NH 03064 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in David's memory to the ALS Association of Northern New England, 10 Ferry St # 438, Concord, NH 03301 or



David Karl Keller, 68 of Londonderry, NH died Friday May 24, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. Born January 31, 1951 in Grayslake, IL to the late Paul and Juanita (Jones) Keller, David was the loving husband to Pamela (Frey) Keller of Manchester, NH.The proud owner of Maxwell Street Labradors of Londonderry, specializing in the breeding of English-type Labrador Retrievers, David was employed at The Home Depot in Londonderry, NH as a MET team member. He was a member of the Labrador Retriever Club of Greater Boston and the Boston Museum of Fine Art.Prior to breeding his beloved labs, David had a varied career, including working for the Department of Defense, being Vice President of Northeast Operations for Wells Fargo Bank in NYC, and working as a Management Consultant for tech companies such as Sun Micro-systems. When the tech industry crashed, David reinvented himself and became an OTR tractor-trailer driver.David's interests were as varied as his careers. With a legendary love of music, he was a musician who played guitar and bass, sang lead for a number of professional bands in his youth, and introduced everyone he loved to wonderful music. He was also a lifelong student of religion who, in his 20s, founded his own church, Koinania. He then converted to Judaism and continued his interest in religious studies, culminating in a trip to Israel last October. David had a passion for computers, astrophysics, philosophy, art, blues music, and his dogs.Besides his loving wife, David is survived by six children, Sean Paul Keller and his partner, Ena Schasteen, of Oregon; David Andrew Keller and his wife, Jennifer Berg, of Encinitas, CA; Sonya Christina Keller and her wife, Kelly Patterson, of Sebastopol, CA; Solomon David Keller of Manchester, NH; Seattle Robin Keller of Johnson City, NY; and Sabra Tantara Keller of Tokyo, Japan; two grandchildren, Guinevere Lee Berg of San Diego, CA and Marina Drew Keller of Portland, OR; one brother, William Keller of Chloride, AZ; and one sister, Diana Barron of Grayslake, IL.SERVICES: There will be a memorial gathering at Temple Beth Abraham, 4 Raymond St, Nashua, NH 03064 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in David's memory to the ALS Association of Northern New England, 10 Ferry St # 438, Concord, NH 03301 or http://webnne.alsa.org . The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com . (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER". Published in Union Leader on June 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close