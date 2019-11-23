|
North Conway, NH
03860-0498
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Mountains
Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
N.H. State Veterans' Cemetery
TAMWORTH - Naturalist, author, "Country Ecology" radio show host and newspaper columnist and decorated Vietnam War helicopter pilot veteran Capt. David L. Eastman, U.S. Army (ret.), 76, of Tamworth, passed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Concord.
For his outstanding efforts in the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, 34 Air Medals (including "V" Device) and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with a Gold Star. A 1965 graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a B.S. in forestry management, he was inducted into the UNH ROTC Hall of Fame in 2008.
In 2001, Eastman wrote a book, "Outlaws in Vietnam," in which he provided a firsthand account of his wartime service with the Outlaws of the 175th Aviation Company in the Mekong Delta.
After retiring from the military, David obtained his master's in forest science from the University of Washington and returned East to teach at UNH as adjunct faculty.
He later served with many state and national conservation organizations, including the New Hampshire Lakes Association and was its representative on the Governor's Lakes Management Advisory Committee. He also served on the North American Bluebird Society Board of Directors, vice president of Lakes Region Chapter, ASNH and as natural areas caretaker for UNH of Rattlesnake Mountain and Five Finger Point on Squam Lake.
He was predeceased by his parents, Capt. Robert S. Eastman, U.S. Navy, (ret.) and Barbara Long Eastman, formerly of Portsmouth; and by younger brother, R. Stephen Eastman of Kearsarge.
Family members include his son, David Colby Eastman and his wife, Serena Guarnaschelli and their daughter, Emma, all of London, United Kingdom; his sister, Judith E. Federowicz and brother-in-law, David Federowicz, of Vineyard Haven, Mass., his brother, Jon Eastman and his wife, Mary Ann F. Eastman, of Bridgeville, Del., his sister, Mary Leone Borowski and her husband, Robert Borowski of Nashua, his sister-in-law, Sarah W. Eastman of Kearsarge, his sister, Susan Eastman of Boulder, Colo.; his brother, Tom Eastman of Center Conway, and his sister, Jeanie Eastman Ryan and her husband, Charles Riopel, of Rye; nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours took place on Thursday, Nov. 21, in Furber & White Funeral Home in North Conway.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of the Mountains. A Christian military burial is planned for Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Chapter, Audubon Society of New Hampshire; University of New Hampshire ROTC; the Nature Fund and World Fellowship Center of Albany.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 23, 2019
