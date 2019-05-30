JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. - David Little Estabrooks, of 71B Spring Park, passed away quietly on April 9, 2019, with life partner and pet dog present.
Born Dec. 30, 1942, in Melrose, Mass., he was the son of late LeBaron "Bud" and Margaret Hall-Estabrooks of Massachusetts.
He moved to Center Harbor, N.H., for the balance of the 1940s. In addition, David was a resident of Jefferson, N.H., at differing times from 1950 to the 1980s.
During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Family members include his life partner, Linda Imperial Nahabedian; former wife, Maureen Hodgkins of Gloucester; a daughter, Kathleen Ghannam of Springfield, Va.; his brothers, Peter and wife Esther Estabrooks of Gorham, N.H., and Bruce and wife Jane Estabrooks of Hanover; his sisters, Suzanne "Lakshmana" Estabrooks of Jamaica, West Indies, and Pamela Estabrooks of Brewster, Mass.; a sister-in-law Mary "Teen" Estabrooks of Guildhall, Vt.; a granddaughter, Lilly Ghannam, Springfield, Va.; and his stepmother, Phyllis Estabrooks of Winchester.
He was predeceased by a brother, Duncan Estabrooks of Guildhall, Vt.
SERVICES: Calling hours took place April 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain, followed next day by a funeral service at 9 a.m. Military interment took place in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on May 30, 2019