Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Grace Capital Church 542 Pembroke St Pembroke , NH

GILMANTON - David Lee Gazaway, 86, of Gilmanton, died Oct. 8, 2019, in his home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Middlesex, N.J., he was the son of the late Doyle E. Gazaway and Alice Davis Clark.



He graduated from Hampstead High School.



In 1960, David attended Princeton College of Insurance.



David worked as an insurance executive for Concord Group Insurance Co. from 1958 to 1969. He was then owner and president of the Allied Insurance Agency from 1971 to 1997 before retiring.



He was active for many years as treasurer and Sunday school superintendent of Bethesda Assembly of God in Concord.



David had been active in Greater Concord sports, supporting baseball, soccer, hockey, golf, and youth and high school programs. Dave was also involved in classic and antique cars, local and national events. He has been a member of the Concord Country Club since 1963 where he was a charter member.



In addition, David was a charter member of the Bow Pioneers Snowmobile Club and a member of the Gilmanton Snowmobile Club.



He was an active member of Grace Capital Church. David enjoyed his grandchildren and attending all of their school sporting events. He also served in the Concord Lions Club for 30 years and once served as zone chairman.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Doyle Gazaway Jr., John Gazaway and Paul Gazaway; and his sister, Priscilla Hardy.



Family members include his wife of 41 years, Agnes (Russell) Gazaway, and her children, Audra Warren and her husband Mark, Brett Seymour and his wife Elizabeth; his first wife, Pearl King and their four children, Polly Stanwood and her husband Hal, Terri Gazaway, David Gazaway and his wife Wendy, and Nadeen Gleason and her fiance Kevin Carbone; 11 grandchildren, Kimball and Jess, Erin and Stephen, Marshall, Hanna, Dylan Caleb, Ethan, Abigail, Elliot, Cameron and Chase; five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ozzy, Marian, Marin and Malcolm; his brothers, Mark Gazaway and his wife Martha, and Daniel and wife Marion Gazaway; his sister, Faith Trollinger; his lifelong best friend Jim McAtee; and nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. in Grace Capital Church, 542 Pembroke St., Pembroke, followed by a family burial in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Central NH VNA and Hospice or your local high school sports booster club.



Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit







