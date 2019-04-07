Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David L. Guimond, 82, passed away on April 4, 2019.



Born in Concord, NH, on Feb. 6, 1937, he was son of the late Leo and Beryl (McLaughlin) Guimond. He enjoyed 62 years of marriage with his wife, Carmen (Bergeron) Guimond.



David was a 1955 Graduate of St. John's School in Concord. A lifelong resident of the Manchester and Goffstown areas, he spent time working for Commerce Clearing House, Pitney Bowes, and later did appraisals and real estate.



David was a former member of the Lions Club and volunteered as a leader for Boy Scouts when his children were young. In his free time, David enjoyed camping with his family, remodeling his home and playing bridge. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, David was the pillar of strength for his family and will be deeply missed.



David is survived by his wife, Carmen Guimond of Goffstown; his son, Daniel David Guimond and wife Judy of Salem, N.H.; his daughter, Cindy Lee Ott and husband Jeff of Kentucky; his sisters, Nancy Keown and husband Johnny of Texas and Betty Cleary of Oregon; his grandchildren, Jacob Ott and wife Kenya of Indiana; Logan Ott and husband Josh of Kentucky; Matthew Guimond of Australia; Gina Guimond of California; Brianna Wall of New Hampshire and Brittany Gallagher of Massachusetts; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his daughter, Rose Marie Wall.



SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the .



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view David's online memorial, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



David L. Guimond, 82, passed away on April 4, 2019.Born in Concord, NH, on Feb. 6, 1937, he was son of the late Leo and Beryl (McLaughlin) Guimond. He enjoyed 62 years of marriage with his wife, Carmen (Bergeron) Guimond.David was a 1955 Graduate of St. John's School in Concord. A lifelong resident of the Manchester and Goffstown areas, he spent time working for Commerce Clearing House, Pitney Bowes, and later did appraisals and real estate.David was a former member of the Lions Club and volunteered as a leader for Boy Scouts when his children were young. In his free time, David enjoyed camping with his family, remodeling his home and playing bridge. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, David was the pillar of strength for his family and will be deeply missed.David is survived by his wife, Carmen Guimond of Goffstown; his son, Daniel David Guimond and wife Judy of Salem, N.H.; his daughter, Cindy Lee Ott and husband Jeff of Kentucky; his sisters, Nancy Keown and husband Johnny of Texas and Betty Cleary of Oregon; his grandchildren, Jacob Ott and wife Kenya of Indiana; Logan Ott and husband Josh of Kentucky; Matthew Guimond of Australia; Gina Guimond of California; Brianna Wall of New Hampshire and Brittany Gallagher of Massachusetts; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his daughter, Rose Marie Wall.SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the .Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view David's online memorial, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.