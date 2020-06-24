David Lincoln Crook
David Lincoln Crook of Manchester, and formerly of Goffstown passed away June 11, 2020 at the age of 91 after a period of declining health. Survived by brothers Albert and his wife Carol of Arizona, Donald and his wife Pat of California. His sons David "Butch Crook" and his wife Linda of Dracut MA, Robert and his wife Debra of Apollo Beach Florida, Douglass and partner Nancy of Fitchburg MA. and Daughter Linda Tanguay and husband Paul of Townsend MA. David is also survived by his wife Eileen (Michaud) Crook and her sons Scott Michaud and wife Jenna of Center Barnstead New Hampshire, Todd Michaud of Plaistow NH, Daniel and his wife Krissy of Windham NH, Daughter Jennifer and Husband John Lee of San Francisco CA. along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and stepchildren. David was a proud WW II veteran, serving his country primarily in Italy. After the war he went to school on the GI bill to study aviation. He was a lifelong aviation enthusiast becoming a mechanic working for United, Northeast, and Eastern Airlines. Obtaining his pilot license, he flew the routes to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. In doing so he had the honor of flying passengers named Jackie Kennedy and Barbara Bush. He then was offered and accepted employment with the FAA as an inspector. He advanced to supervisor at the Flight Standards District Office in Portland Maine where he served out his career. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and the entire outdoors. He was an active member of the Lafayette Club, The Workman's Club, The P.A.C., Winona Club and the Eastside Club. He was a gentle spirit and touched so many lives who knew him. Per David's request, please do an act of kindness to someone you don't know. It will make him smile. Due to Covid 19 there will be no calling hours and the burial will be private.



Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
