David M. Campbell, 62, of Bow New Hampshire died suddenly on June 6, 2020 in a tragic car accident.
Born in Manchester, N.H. on February 10th 1958 he was the son of Ernest and Jennie (Woitowic) Campbell.
He was educated in Manchester more recently residing in Bow, N.H. He worked as a material handler at Quality wood priming company for 20 years.
Dave's passion was taking long rides with his wife on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. You will be remembered as a loving husband, brother and friend. He also loved interacting with his brothers and sisters in the wind on the Shadow Riders America forum. Dave was a traveler, foodie, lasagna making, chess-playing, loving, caring, Christian biker who had the heart of a poet with a quiet, yet restless energy.
He will be sorely missed.
Family includes his wife of 42 years Linda (St Onge) Campbell of Bow; one sister Norma and husband Ken Watt; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his adoring cat Autumn. He also leaves close friends Ken Christian, Don Conti, Donna and Virginia Stone, Terry LaMontange and Doris Covey. He was predeceased by both parents; sister Mary Campbell; brothers Robert and William Campbell.
Services: due to these uncertain times there are no calling hours or services at this time. Donations in David's memory can be made to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.