David M. Maltais, 63, of Manchester, died October 30, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a long period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on May 22, 1957 to Paul and Jeannette (Ryea) Maltais.
He grew up in Manchester and spent his adult life as a volunteer firefighter for the Raymond Fire Department. He also worked at Lockheed-Martin.
In his spare time he loved collecting coins.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by two children, Eric Maltais of Epping and Sara Tarara and her husband, Michael, of Fitchburg, MA; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Genevieve Tarara; a sister, Linda Maltais of Manchester and a longtime companion, Cecile Lewis of Manchester.
There are no planned services.
