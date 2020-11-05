1/1
David M. Maltais
1957 - 2020
David M. Maltais, 63, of Manchester, died October 30, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a long period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on May 22, 1957 to Paul and Jeannette (Ryea) Maltais.

He grew up in Manchester and spent his adult life as a volunteer firefighter for the Raymond Fire Department. He also worked at Lockheed-Martin.

In his spare time he loved collecting coins.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by two children, Eric Maltais of Epping and Sara Tarara and her husband, Michael, of Fitchburg, MA; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Genevieve Tarara; a sister, Linda Maltais of Manchester and a longtime companion, Cecile Lewis of Manchester.

There are no planned services.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
May David Rest In Peace, I pray Cecile, and his family and friends find peace in this time of grieving.
Kelly Veil
Family Friend
November 4, 2020
One of the nicest people from the start. Has been nothing but welcoming, funny and curious. Always enjoyed talking to you about Tech and Egypt. Rest in peace ❤
Mostafa Zaher
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
My Families deepest sympathy to David's Family and Cecile and her Family.
Sherry Smyth
Friend
