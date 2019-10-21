Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David M. Woodbury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OSCALA, Fla. - David M. Woodbury Sr., 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019.



Born in Goffstown, he was the son of Hammon and Susan (Livingstone) Woodbury.



David served over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He served in the Korean War



After the U.S. Air Force he returned to the family farm in Goffstown and started Woodbury's Garage and Junkyard.



David was father to two children, Maryellen (Woodbury) Kyriazis of Manchester and David M. Woodbury Jr. of Hooksett.



David moved to Vermont where he married Eunice Rachel Skwozynski of Manchester and together they worked a successful dairy farm. David was very proud of this dairy cows and the product they produced for Cabot Creamery. As years passed he often talked about returning to Vermont and to the farm life he left behind.



David was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer and he and his wife moved to Ocala, Florida. They would frequently visit the Grand Ole Opry or return to Vermont where he maintained his residency.



David had a sense of humor like no other. He was a skilled auto and body mechanic. He loved going to the local fairs, taking long drives throughout New England and enjoying a good meal. He will be missed by his friends and family.



He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Kenneth, Victor and Hammon "Woody.



Family members include his loving wife of 29 years Eunice (Skwozynski) Woodbury, residing in Ocala, Florida; his children, Maryellen (Woodbury) Kyriazis of Manchester and David M. Woodbury Jr. of Hooksett; and several nieces and nephews.





