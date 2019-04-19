Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Maxwell Agrodnia, Sr. (Dave) passed away on April 12th, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester NH.



Dave was born June 10, 1940 and was raised in Berlin, NH by his mother Ruth (Wamboldt) and Father, Maxwell (Max) Agrodnia. In his youth, Dave was an athlete and scholar. He lettered in three sports (basketball, baseball, and football). He went on to attend the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1962. Following his undergraduate degree, Dave pursued graduate studies sponsored by the National Science Foundation at Ohio Wesleyan, Washington State University, and Dartmouth College.



From a young age, Dave aspired to be a teacher. He lived out this dream, beginning his teaching career in Groveton, NH, moving on to Gorham High School and then Berlin High School where he completed his career as the Science Department Chairman, teaching Biology and Human Anatomy and Physiology. For 38 years, Dave was passionate and dedicated to his profession, setting the bar high for himself and his students. Those who went on to college were well-prepared. Some have pursued successful careers in nursing and medicine.



Athletics continued to be a big part of Dave's adult life. He was an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds at Androscoggin Country Club and for several decades he officiated soccer and umpired baseball throughout the state of New Hampshire. Perhaps he was best known to most as "Coach" Agrodnia. Whether it was coaching his own children in little league baseball, or coaching high school basketball, he dedicated his time and energy to the youth of his community for nearly 40 years. He inspired, educated and nurtured many. His basketball players were no less his family than his own children.



Dave carried his love of golf into his retirement when he and his wife, Bonnie, relocated to Winter Haven, FL at Four Lakes Golf Club. Throughout his retirement, Dave remained a life-long sports fan, enjoyed traveling through the Caribbean and Europe, attending basketball tournaments, and listening to music with Bonnie.



Dave would say that his greatest success in life was his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and experienced great joy meeting his first great-grandchild this past fall. With Bonnie at his side, he built a strong, united, loving family that will be his legacy.



Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Cormier) Agrodnia, who resides in North Hampton, NH, and his brother Michael, who resides in Yarmouth, Maine with his wife Kathleen (Nichols) Agrodnia. Dave is also survived by his son, David Agrodnia, Jr. who resides with his partner, Cynthia Mendoza, in Centennial, CO, his daughter, Diane (Agrodnia) DuBois and her husband Gary who reside in Portsmouth, NH, his son Peter and wife Paula (Tremblay) Agrodnia who reside in Greenland, NH, and his son Joseph Agrodnia who resides in Berlin, NH with his wife Julie (Daigle) Agrodnia.



Dave is also survived by his grandchildren including, Matthew Agrodnia, Patrick Dorow, Brooke Georg, Thomas (Tommy) Agrodnia, Maxwell (Max) Agrodnia, Erica Agrodnia, Karli Gilman, Justin Dorow, Dawn Vadeboncoeur, Steven DuBois, and his great grandson Bergan Georg.



Dave died peacefully with Bonnie at his side. She was the light in his eyes and the smile on his face when she entered a room.



The Agrodnia family will be hosting "A Celebration of Life for David Agrodnia, Sr."



on May 4th, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Town & Country Inn & Resort in Gorham, NH. This celebration is open to all friends and family.

