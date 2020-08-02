David P. Lafayette, from Berlin, N.H., age 83, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed from Parkinson's disease on July 11, 2020, at an assisted living facility near his home on Anastasia Island, in St. Augustine, Fla. His loving friend Marilyn Allen, who gallantly became his official caretaker, (in order to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions) was by his side.Born Sept. 12, 1936, in Berlin, N.H., he was the last surviving child of his late parents, John E. Lafayette and Jeannette (Vaillancourt) Lafayette. His childhood household included his half-sister Beryl, his half-brother John E., and his brother Robert A. Lafayette. David's wife, Cornelia "Neil" Lafayette, passed in 2003 from pancreatic cancer, and his daughter, Aurelie J. Lafayette, died in 2009 of lung cancer.David P. Lafayette, after a stint in the Navy, graduated cum laude in Economics from the University of New Hampshire 1961 and was employed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in Washington, D.C., for 15 years. He also attended George Washington University, and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He resigned his position as a federal government executive in 1976 and purchased a general store in Fremont, N.H., and subsequently built specialty markets in Raymond and Stratham, N.H. He retired from these businesses in 2002.He has traveled extensively by bicycle through Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and through many Midwestern towns. He and his close friend Marilyn Allen have lived together on St. Anastasia Island after David was widowed in 2003.Highlights of David's life include being listed on a Nixon Tape, owning a second home in Bethany Beech, Del., from 1972-2016, and authoring two books, Peril in the West: Cole's Challenge (2004) and Vampire.... Control... White House! (2010), a first-place award winner at the Royal Palm Literary Awards in 2010. David was preceded in death by two of his lifelong friends from childhood, Mike Sullivan (also died this month) and Gary Bisson.David P. Lafayette is survived by his son, Geoffrey A. Lafayette (contractor), and Geoff 's wife, Moira (Jones) Lafayette (college dean), of Madison, Wis.. Three grandchildren, the actress Clarice B. Lafayette (28), chemist Michael J. Lafayette (22), and chemist David P. Lafayette II (25 and his fiancee, Kylie J. Markeland, all of Madison, Wis.Because of COVID-19, there will be no official service at this time. David is to be cremated and his ashes are to be spread near his home in St. Augustine, and his hometown of Berlin, N.H. Instead of flowers, David would appreciate donations of time and money, go to the removal of Donald J. Trump from office ("Worst president in my life time. I cannot stand this guy. How could my America do this to itself ?"-David P. Lafayette).