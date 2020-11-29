David R. Boudreau, 76, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Epsom Manor Health Care.
He was born in Amesbury, MA on January 16, 1944, the son of the late Alfred and Lucille (Lemoine) Boudreau. He was a United States Navy veteran. David was a mason contractor for many years until his retirement. He was a football and baseball coach and enjoyed watching sports. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Family members include his wife of 50 years, Lucille "Lucy" (Breton) Boudreau; his son, Jamie Boudreau and his wife Melissa of Weare; his daughter, Jodi Hedstrom and her husband David of Candia; five grandchildren, Maya, Ava, Lucy, and twins Connor and Alexis; a brother Gilbert Boudreau of Bow; a sister, Andrea Garand of Hampton; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A graveside committal service with military honors will take place on Friday December 4th at 1:00 in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals New Hampshire at https://www.easterseals.com/nh/
. Please note current restrictions and cemetery regulations require those attending to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.