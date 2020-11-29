1/1
David R. Boudreau
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Boudreau, 76, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Epsom Manor Health Care.

He was born in Amesbury, MA on January 16, 1944, the son of the late Alfred and Lucille (Lemoine) Boudreau. He was a United States Navy veteran. David was a mason contractor for many years until his retirement. He was a football and baseball coach and enjoyed watching sports. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Family members include his wife of 50 years, Lucille "Lucy" (Breton) Boudreau; his son, Jamie Boudreau and his wife Melissa of Weare; his daughter, Jodi Hedstrom and her husband David of Candia; five grandchildren, Maya, Ava, Lucy, and twins Connor and Alexis; a brother Gilbert Boudreau of Bow; a sister, Andrea Garand of Hampton; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A graveside committal service with military honors will take place on Friday December 4th at 1:00 in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals New Hampshire at https://www.easterseals.com/nh/. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net. Please note current restrictions and cemetery regulations require those attending to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
01:00 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Was a great guy
Don Steere
November 28, 2020
Dear Lucy, such a great loss for you and your family! Marc and I send you our love and sympathy. Please let us know if you need help--we are there for you-- We will see you at the memorial service,
Marc and Diane Gagnon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved