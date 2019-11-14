Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - David R. Lescadre passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital after a period of declining health. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.



Born in Lancaster, he was raised in Berlin.



In 1982, he graduated from Berlin High School. In addition, he attended Plymouth State College.



He and his wife Nicole lived in Berlin, and moved to Manchester in 1994.



In his younger years, David enjoyed playing sports. In high school he was on the soccer and track team. In his childhood, he played softball and continued to play in many softball leagues and enjoyed playing for several years. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends he met during his camping years. David enjoyed his craft hobbies and collecting sport cards and memorabilia.



For most of his career, David worked as a buyer in the retail industry. He also worked multiple sales and warehouse positions.



David was a kind and generous man. He loved meeting new people and talked to everyone he met.



Family members include his wife of 35 years, Nicole Lescadre of Manchester and his cat, Zippy; his mother, Dorothy Beaudet of Berlin; his mother-in-law, Leona St. Hilaire of Berlin; his brother, Steven Lescadre; his nephew, Matthew Lescadre, and niece Allison Lescadre of West Bridgewater, Mass.; his brother-in-law, Henry St. Hilaire and his wife Noreen of Beverly, Mass.; his nephew, Matthew St. Hilaire and wife Elizabeth; his grandnieces, Emma and Charlotte; his grandnephew, Boden of Beverly, Mass.; his nephew, Nick St. Hilaire and wife Kristen; his grandnephews, Zachary and Luke; his grandniece, Madeleine of Wyckoff, N.J.; his sister-in-law, Darlene Blais and husband Daniel of Berlin; his niece, Missy Connelly and grandnephew Keegan of Goffstown; his nephew, Jonathan Blais and wife Melissa Johnson of Keene; his brother-in-law, Daniel St. Hilaire and wife Linda of Brandon, Fla.; his nephew, Joshua St. Hilaire and wife Tara of Wimauma, Fla.; his niece, Jennifer St. Hilaire, and grandniece Jordynn Blackburn of Plant City, Fla.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours or service.



The family would like that you remember David for the fun-loving soul that he was. Please pray for him or consider a donation in his name to . The family would also like to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at both Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and Mass General Hospital for their efforts and compassion while he was under their care.



To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



