David passed away on June 24 after a lengthy illness.



He was born in Gloucester, Mass., on Feb. 25, 1942, and was raised there. He was retired after teaching English for many years at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School. David had a great sense of humor and enjoyed traveling in his younger years.



He is survived by his daughter, Laurel Wheeler (of Rockport, Mass.), and grandsons, Eamon and Camden Wheeler. He is also survived by his son, Drew Snelson (of Rockport) and grandson, Andrew. In addition, he leaves his loving sister, Susan Gillian and brother-in-law, Frederic (of Goffstown); as well as niece Kelly and nephew Shawn.



Following cremation, a private ceremony will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Saint Jude's Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.), and Make-A-Wish Foundation (N.H.).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store