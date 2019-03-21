Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain David (Ret.) Shanteler. View Sign

LONDONDERRY - Captain David G. Shanteler, (ret.), 75, of Londonderry, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Revere, Mass., he was the son of the late George A. and Eva (Southall) Shanteler.



Mr. Shanteler was educated in Andover, Mass., and graduated from Andover High School. He enlisted in the



Mr. Shanteler loved to spend time at his camp in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. He also enjoyed spending time visiting his fellow firefighters at the Central Fire Station in Salem.



Family members include his loving wife, Carol (Boles) Shanteler of Londonderry; his children, Christopher J. Shanteler and his wife Judy of Salem, and Karen Shanteler-Fernandez and her husband Eduardo of Salem; his step-children, Edwin F. Wells of Manchester, Douglas N. Wells and his partner Jackie Burke of Manchester and Janey Plourde of Londonderry. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elliott Wells, Danielle Renfrew, Marrissa Plourde, Aileen Wells, Meg Plourde, Emily Plourde, Damien Wells, Tessa Shanteler, Max Shanteler and Arwen Fin-Wells; his five great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Shanteler and his partner Holly Reid of Pelham; a sister; Christine St. Jean and her husband Richard of Andover, Mass.; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and George Shanteler; and a stepson, Jeff Wells.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



After cremation, the family will be arranging interment in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Community Hospice House for the care and compassion they showed to both Dave and his family, it meant the world to them. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at





LONDONDERRY - Captain David G. Shanteler, (ret.), 75, of Londonderry, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Revere, Mass., he was the son of the late George A. and Eva (Southall) Shanteler.Mr. Shanteler was educated in Andover, Mass., and graduated from Andover High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy . He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga, where he earned the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer for damage control. Upon his discharge, he continued his passion for helping and serving others by becoming a member of the Salem Fire Department. He retired in 1991 as a captain.Mr. Shanteler loved to spend time at his camp in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. He also enjoyed spending time visiting his fellow firefighters at the Central Fire Station in Salem.Family members include his loving wife, Carol (Boles) Shanteler of Londonderry; his children, Christopher J. Shanteler and his wife Judy of Salem, and Karen Shanteler-Fernandez and her husband Eduardo of Salem; his step-children, Edwin F. Wells of Manchester, Douglas N. Wells and his partner Jackie Burke of Manchester and Janey Plourde of Londonderry. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elliott Wells, Danielle Renfrew, Marrissa Plourde, Aileen Wells, Meg Plourde, Emily Plourde, Damien Wells, Tessa Shanteler, Max Shanteler and Arwen Fin-Wells; his five great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Shanteler and his partner Holly Reid of Pelham; a sister; Christine St. Jean and her husband Richard of Andover, Mass.; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and George Shanteler; and a stepson, Jeff Wells.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.After cremation, the family will be arranging interment in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Community Hospice House for the care and compassion they showed to both Dave and his family, it meant the world to them. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com Funeral Home DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem

214 MAIN STREET

Salem , NH 03079

(603) 898-8848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close