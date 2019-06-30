David St. Cyr (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH
03045
(603)-497-4711
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
Obituary
David St. Cyr, 78, passed away June 26, 2019, at the Merrimack Community Hospice House after a short illness.

Born on December 16, 1940, he was the son of Romeo and Laura St. Cyr.

He was self-employed in the masonry business for over 40 years. A trade that he learned from his father, Romeo. After his retirement he enjoyed his summer cottage, gardening, bird watching, coin collecting and flea markets. He was a frequent dealer at the Davisville Flea Market and was known as the Coin Guy.

David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula "Pat" (Thibault) St. Cyr; a daughter, Marcia Chapdelaine; a son, Thomas St. Cyr; granddaughter, Tiffany Morasse and husband Jared; and grandsons, Klayton St. Cyr of North Carolina, Bradley and Connor Chapdelaine of Goffstown; two sisters, Arlene Bourque and husband David, Chanel St. Cyr of Rhode Island; two brothers, Richard St. Cyr of New Boston and Kenneth St. Cyr of Montana.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Street, Goffstown, NH 03045.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Donations