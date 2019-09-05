AUBURN - David Stewart, 69, of Auburn, died Sept. 3, 2019, in his residence after losing his battle with cancer.
Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Aug. 15, 1950, he was the son of Alexander and Elizabeth (Yule) Stewart.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea.
Dave was an avid New England sports fan, but nothing compared to his enjoyment of watching his grandsons' sporting events. He enjoyed spending time at Northwood Lake, golfing, antique cars, and his Tuesday night cribbage friends.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather whose family was the center of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Family members include his wife of 42 years, Deborah (Kula) Stewart of Auburn; a son, Matthew Stewart of Auburn; a daughter, Jennifer (Stewart) Shaw and her husband Glenn Shaw of Auburn; two grandsons, Jesse and Kyle Shaw of Auburn; and his mother, Elizabeth (Yule) Stewart.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
Funeral services are private and at the family's convenience.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, N.H. 03110 or the , 2 Wall St, Suite 104, Manchester, N.H. 03101.
