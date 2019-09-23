TAMWORTH - David M. Vines passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019.



Born on Jan. 12, 1958, he lived many years in the Mount Washington Valley.



Dave worked for Walmart in North Conway since 2004.



He leaves behind many close friends and family. Upon hearing of his death, one of them remarked: "He was a kind soul". He was known to many as "Steady", a nickname that perfectly fit a man who was loyal, dependable, even-tempered and honest.



He will be greatly missed by his longtime friends and acquaintances.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Still Meadow Farm in Laconia for all that would like to share memories of our brother and friend.



Refreshments will be served.

