MANCHESTER - David W. McCloskey, 55, of Manchester, died Jan. 9, 2020, in his home after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester on June 27, 1964, he was the son of Arthur and Marilyn (Madden) McCloskey. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard as an electronics maintenance technician for 20 years.
David was a mail handler with the U.S. Postal Service for many years as well as a union steward. He was a member of the Central Labor Council; the board of directors of Sweeney Post, The American Legion; and a former member of the East Side Club.
He had an interest in politics and served as a selectman for Ward 9 in Manchester. He was an avid fan of all Boston pro sports teams and was very family-oriented.
He was predeceased by his father.
Family members include his mother of Manchester; three siblings, Kevin McCloskey and wife Janelle, of Chandler, Ariz., and Karen McCloskey and Daniel McCloskey and wife Lisa, all of Manchester; nieces and nephew, Abigail McCloskey of Manchester, Colin McCloskey of Iowa, and Kylie McCloskey of Chandler, Ariz.; a grandnephew, Nolan; an aunt, Elizabeth Lally of Manchester; and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A funeral ceremony is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at the convenience of the family.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 14, 2020