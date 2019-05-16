Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Graveside service 9:30 AM Pine Grove Cemetery Belknap Mountain Road Gilford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GILFORD - David W. "Ratch" Murray, 81, of Elderberry Drive, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.



Born on Nov. 24, 1937, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Timothy and Rosamond (Davis) Murray. He grew up in Manchester.



He graduated from Manchester High School Central and went on to study at the University of New Hampshire.



Dave worked for Snap-On Tools for more than 45 years and eventually owned and operated Dave Murray Tool Co.



Dave was a very active member of the community, helping start and organize baseball and softball youth leagues. Dave played an important role in facilitating the construction of baseball and softball fields known as Stonewall Park.



In addition, he served as president for the Laconia Country Club, and the Gilford baseball and softball leagues. Dave was a member of the Bektash Shriner Mini Patrol,



Family members include his wife of 55 years, Mary Ellen Murray; two sons, Mark Murray and his wife Jeanette of Bow, and Michael Murray and his wife Amanda of Litchfield; his daughter Ann Crawford and her husband Brian of Weare; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Shannon, Makayla, Kendall, Collin, Aiden, Dilan; and his sister, Lorinda Mitchell.



In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his sister, Susan Montville.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service is planned for Saturday, May 18, at 9:30 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.



Memorial donations may be made to the - Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, Mass. 02114.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit

