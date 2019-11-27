Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Wilson. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 180 Hillside Avenue Berlin , NH 03570 (603)-752-1344 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Berlin on June 11, 1931, he was the son of David D. and Charlotte (Hayes) Wilson. He lived in the area for most of his life before moving to Belmont in August of 2007. He later became a resident of Bath.



During the



David was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire in 1951 and also graduated from Keene State College in 1959.



He worked for Spaulding High School in Rochester; a vocational director in Lebanon; taught in Belmont; and lastly, he taught at Berlin High School for 26 years before retiring in 1993. He also taught drivers education for many years.



David was a longtime member of Winthrop Grange #315 in Shelburne; Northern NH Pomona; New Hampshire State Grange; National Grange; and was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Berlin.



He had a passion for horses and owned and bred Standardbred trotting horses and was a member of the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association.



David was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Antonsen Wilson; his sister, Barbara Ellen Wilson; and a brother, John Uriah Wilson.



Family members include his three children, David G. and his wife Rachel Goulet Wilson of Chichester, Kristine and her husband Mark Roberts of Belmont, and Karen and her husband Derek West of Belmont; his brother, Kenneth J. and his wife Laura Bennett Wilson of Stone Mountain, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his present wife of almost 10 years, Beverly Woods Wilson of Bath, and her two sons, David Woods of Littleton, and Paul Woods of St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was predeceased by Beverly's daughter, Christine Woods.



.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be in the spring in Shelburne Union Church at a date and time to be announced.



Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin & Gorham, is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be found at





BATH - David W. Wilson, 88, former longtime resident of Shelburne, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill.Born in Berlin on June 11, 1931, he was the son of David D. and Charlotte (Hayes) Wilson. He lived in the area for most of his life before moving to Belmont in August of 2007. He later became a resident of Bath.During the Korean War , he served in the U.S. Army.David was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire in 1951 and also graduated from Keene State College in 1959.He worked for Spaulding High School in Rochester; a vocational director in Lebanon; taught in Belmont; and lastly, he taught at Berlin High School for 26 years before retiring in 1993. He also taught drivers education for many years.David was a longtime member of Winthrop Grange #315 in Shelburne; Northern NH Pomona; New Hampshire State Grange; National Grange; and was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Berlin.He had a passion for horses and owned and bred Standardbred trotting horses and was a member of the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association.David was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Antonsen Wilson; his sister, Barbara Ellen Wilson; and a brother, John Uriah Wilson.Family members include his three children, David G. and his wife Rachel Goulet Wilson of Chichester, Kristine and her husband Mark Roberts of Belmont, and Karen and her husband Derek West of Belmont; his brother, Kenneth J. and his wife Laura Bennett Wilson of Stone Mountain, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his present wife of almost 10 years, Beverly Woods Wilson of Bath, and her two sons, David Woods of Littleton, and Paul Woods of St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was predeceased by Beverly's daughter, Christine Woods.SERVICES: Funeral services will be in the spring in Shelburne Union Church at a date and time to be announced.Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin & Gorham, is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be found at www.bryantfuneralhome.net Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close