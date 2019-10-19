David M. Westgate, 65, of Milan, NH, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Diane L. (Ashley) Westgate.
Born in New Bedford, MA, son of the late Leon and Mary (Deveau) Westgate, he had resided in both E. Freetown, MA and Milan, NH, permanently settling in Milan 5 years ago.
He worked at Ocean Spray in Middleboro, MA as a press operator for over 20 years, until his retirement.
David enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, cooking and baking. He was an avid supporter of the NRA and was a gun enthusiast. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Lipka and husband Brian of New Bedford, MA, Todd Place and wife Christine of Acushnet, MA, David M. Westgate and wife Jeannette of E. Freetown, MA and Jacob Westgate of Milan, NH; two sisters, Linda Munsterman of Grand Prairie, TX and Terry Armstrong of Versailles, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Amanda Harbin, Connor Lipka, Haley, Hayden and Julia Westgate, Caitlyn and Christopher Foster; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, MA, followed by burial in White Cemetery, Keene Rd., Freetown, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163 or www.aa.org. For online tributes please visit: www.rock-funeralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 19, 2019