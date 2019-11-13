Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service Following Services Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - David William Tarr, 72, of Manchester, died suddenly on Nov. 9, 2019.David was born on Sept. 26, 1947, much to the chagrin of his older sister Nancy, to parents Elton and Katherine (Wheeler) Tarr of Bedford. David was predeceased by his parents.



David leaves behind his wife, Lynne (Weaver) Tarr. He will be sorely missed by his children, Deborah Tarr, her partner Steve, and her children, Darby and Jimmy; Steven Tarr, his wife Andrea, and their children, Jake and Kate; and James Tarr and his children, Madylin and Jaysyn; and his stepdaughter, Kathryn (Grueter) Raymond, her husband Tim, and their sons, Trent and Gage. David is survived by his sister, Nancy (Allard) Tarr, and her children, Wendy and Cindy Allard. David has an extensive group of friends who sadly mourn his passing.



After graduating high school in 1965, David attended The CAC, now Southern New Hampshire University, until the



David and his young family returned home to Manchester where he accepted a job sweeping up broken glass at Anheuser-Busch. This was certainly not the job he had hoped for, but the disappointment was not long in his future. Who could have guessed this meager start would lead to a highly successful 30-year career? David retired from Anheuser-Busch as a brewing superintendent in 2001.



Retirement did little to slow David down. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, often treating them to a grilled masterpiece. There was not a wooded trail or fishing hole in the area left unexplored by David. He enjoyed music and no one could beat him at Name that Tune. Well, his sister would debate his prowess in this area. David was a frequent card player and some of his best memories are playing Cribbage with friends and family. He is probably best known as an avid fan of Corvettes and he has owned countless numbers of them over time.



David's greatest enjoyment came during the time spent on or near the water. He owned several lake houses over the years. These houses were never fancy, but warm places where family and friends gathered and created lifelong memories. David was at his best while in nature and among friends and family.



David has touched countless lives. His sarcastic wit, intelligence, and charm made him someone people just wanted to be around. The world is a bit dimmer as we come to accept this grievous loss and move through the pain caused by the death of our friend, acquaintance, wingman, uncle, grandfather, brother, father, and husband. Heaven shines a bit brighter with the addition of David's beautiful soul.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a brief memorial service in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester. David will be interred in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation whose mission is to "Serve our Nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need." https://www.garysinisefoundation.org



Please visit







MANCHESTER - David William Tarr, 72, of Manchester, died suddenly on Nov. 9, 2019.David was born on Sept. 26, 1947, much to the chagrin of his older sister Nancy, to parents Elton and Katherine (Wheeler) Tarr of Bedford. David was predeceased by his parents.David leaves behind his wife, Lynne (Weaver) Tarr. He will be sorely missed by his children, Deborah Tarr, her partner Steve, and her children, Darby and Jimmy; Steven Tarr, his wife Andrea, and their children, Jake and Kate; and James Tarr and his children, Madylin and Jaysyn; and his stepdaughter, Kathryn (Grueter) Raymond, her husband Tim, and their sons, Trent and Gage. David is survived by his sister, Nancy (Allard) Tarr, and her children, Wendy and Cindy Allard. David has an extensive group of friends who sadly mourn his passing.After graduating high school in 1965, David attended The CAC, now Southern New Hampshire University, until the Vietnam War and America's U.S. Air Force called. David became a communications operations specialist. He was assigned to the U.S.Air Force 6931st Security Group headquartered at the Iraklion Air Station, on Crete, Greece. David enjoyed exploring the vast ancient ruins and breathtakingly beautiful island, making the most of his time on Crete. Somehow, he even managed to obtain a record player, which kept him tied to home. It was at this time that David became a father. David finished his U.S. Air Force service stateside, primarily residing in San Antonio, Texas, and Biloxi, Miss.David and his young family returned home to Manchester where he accepted a job sweeping up broken glass at Anheuser-Busch. This was certainly not the job he had hoped for, but the disappointment was not long in his future. Who could have guessed this meager start would lead to a highly successful 30-year career? David retired from Anheuser-Busch as a brewing superintendent in 2001.Retirement did little to slow David down. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, often treating them to a grilled masterpiece. There was not a wooded trail or fishing hole in the area left unexplored by David. He enjoyed music and no one could beat him at Name that Tune. Well, his sister would debate his prowess in this area. David was a frequent card player and some of his best memories are playing Cribbage with friends and family. He is probably best known as an avid fan of Corvettes and he has owned countless numbers of them over time.David's greatest enjoyment came during the time spent on or near the water. He owned several lake houses over the years. These houses were never fancy, but warm places where family and friends gathered and created lifelong memories. David was at his best while in nature and among friends and family.David has touched countless lives. His sarcastic wit, intelligence, and charm made him someone people just wanted to be around. The world is a bit dimmer as we come to accept this grievous loss and move through the pain caused by the death of our friend, acquaintance, wingman, uncle, grandfather, brother, father, and husband. Heaven shines a bit brighter with the addition of David's beautiful soul.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a brief memorial service in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester. David will be interred in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.Memorial donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation whose mission is to "Serve our Nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need." https://www.garysinisefoundation.orgPlease visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close