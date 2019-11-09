Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Davis Ian Stuart. View Sign Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 (603)-279-4007 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stuart Ian Davis, widower of Mary M. Davis, passed away from health complications, on October 31, 2019, at his home in Meredith at the age of 80. Stuart, or Ian, to some, was born February 12, 1939 in the Davis Family farmhouse in Center Harbor, NH, son of Madeline Jenness Davis and Donald Davis. Stuart spent his childhood years growing up in Lakeport where he graduated from Laconia High School in 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1958 to 1962 and being honorably discharged as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. Stuart continued to serve in the reserves and the National Guard for 6 more years. Upon completing his enlistment as active duty in the Navy he enrolled at the NH Vocational Technical Institute in Manchester, NH where he received his Associates Degree. Upon completion of his schooling Stuart joined the NH Sheetmetal Union, Local #279 and spent 25 years working union construction projects across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. In 1966, he married Mary Louise McDonald, previously of South Paris, Maine. While residing in Laconia they had two children and moved to Meredith in 1978. Shortly after retiring early, he began working for the City of Laconia and retired completely in 2003, when he became a snowbird, at his wife's urging, wintering in New Smyrna Beach Florida and summering in Meredith. They were married 47 years until she passed in 2013. Stuart enjoyed many hobbies and crafts and was involved in the Laconia Lodge of the Elks, Chocorua Lodge of Masons, and the Winnipesaukee Shrine Club as past president. Stuart enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling in his younger years and lately enjoyed bird watching, riding in his Ford Thunderbird and being driven in his restored Model A. Stuart was predeceased by his parents, wife, and several brothers and sisters and is survived by his children, Jeffrey Davis and wife Karen, of Sanbornton, NH, Jennifer Davis and husband Jeff LeBlanc, of Hill, NH, his grandchildren Nicholas Davis, of New Hampton, NH, and Rachael Davis of Sanbornton NH, his sister Mary "Mimi" Walker of Laconia, NH, bother Richard Davis and wife Carol of Meredith, NH, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved kitty, Mrs. G!



Calling hours will be held from 10 AM to 11:30 with a Celebration of Stuart's Life starting at 11:30 on Saturday, November 16 at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, NH with a private burial to occur at a future date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the NH Humane Society. To leave an online condolence please visit

Stuart Ian Davis, widower of Mary M. Davis, passed away from health complications, on October 31, 2019, at his home in Meredith at the age of 80. Stuart, or Ian, to some, was born February 12, 1939 in the Davis Family farmhouse in Center Harbor, NH, son of Madeline Jenness Davis and Donald Davis. Stuart spent his childhood years growing up in Lakeport where he graduated from Laconia High School in 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1958 to 1962 and being honorably discharged as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. Stuart continued to serve in the reserves and the National Guard for 6 more years. Upon completing his enlistment as active duty in the Navy he enrolled at the NH Vocational Technical Institute in Manchester, NH where he received his Associates Degree. Upon completion of his schooling Stuart joined the NH Sheetmetal Union, Local #279 and spent 25 years working union construction projects across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. In 1966, he married Mary Louise McDonald, previously of South Paris, Maine. While residing in Laconia they had two children and moved to Meredith in 1978. Shortly after retiring early, he began working for the City of Laconia and retired completely in 2003, when he became a snowbird, at his wife's urging, wintering in New Smyrna Beach Florida and summering in Meredith. They were married 47 years until she passed in 2013. Stuart enjoyed many hobbies and crafts and was involved in the Laconia Lodge of the Elks, Chocorua Lodge of Masons, and the Winnipesaukee Shrine Club as past president. Stuart enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling in his younger years and lately enjoyed bird watching, riding in his Ford Thunderbird and being driven in his restored Model A. Stuart was predeceased by his parents, wife, and several brothers and sisters and is survived by his children, Jeffrey Davis and wife Karen, of Sanbornton, NH, Jennifer Davis and husband Jeff LeBlanc, of Hill, NH, his grandchildren Nicholas Davis, of New Hampton, NH, and Rachael Davis of Sanbornton NH, his sister Mary "Mimi" Walker of Laconia, NH, bother Richard Davis and wife Carol of Meredith, NH, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved kitty, Mrs. G!Calling hours will be held from 10 AM to 11:30 with a Celebration of Stuart's Life starting at 11:30 on Saturday, November 16 at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, NH with a private burial to occur at a future date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the NH Humane Society. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close