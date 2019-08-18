Dean E. Yost (1927 - 2019)
Dean E. Yost of Barnstead passed away on Aug.14,2019. Dean was born on Feb. 2, 1927 in Hanover, Pa. He met his future wife, Polly, while both were serving in the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Va. Upon marrying they made their home in New Boston for over 50 years before moving to Barnstead. Dean was a devoted family man with 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to The Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Assn., 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N. H.

The Cremation Society Of New Hampshire is assisting the Yost family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
