Deborah Ann "Debbie" Byrne
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Byrne, born April 21, 1954, in New York, N.Y., died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla., after a long battle with chronic illness.

Debbie graduated from Kutztown High in Kutztown, Pa., then went on to CCNY. She was a teacher and loved working with kids. She taught in many schools, after-school programs and CCD. She loved her time at St. Marie's in Manchester, N.H., and took great pride in the program she started, "Grandparents and Me," in Washingtonville, N.Y.

She married the late Frank R. Byrne in 1980. She is survived by her children, son, Teddy Byrne; daughter, Justine Bartlett and husband, Matt; sister, Donna Branda; nephews Nicky, Chris and Anthony; best friends, Ellen Birchander, Gail Jacques and the rest of the Bayberry Lane Social Club.

Debbie loved traveling, spending time with her family and talking about that one time she partied with The Eagles. She was an avid reader, her favorite being true crime novels. She loved God and going to church. She almost got a tattoo once.

Mama Byrne was always ready to grab a glass of Pinot and enjoy the fun in life. Like when she lied to her parents and got stuck at Woodstock. We miss her already.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
I miss you
Justine bartlett
Daughter
