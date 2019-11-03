Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann (Butterfield) Ouimette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Ann (Butterfield) Ouimette, died peacefully at her home in Candia, NH on October 31, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Debbie was born into this world on October 15, 1959 in Malden, MA to John Butterfield and Barbara (Gerrior) Butterfield. She left this world fighting the good fight.



Debbie grew up in Bow, NH and graduated from Concord High School. She later graduated from Hesser College and most recently worked as the Office Manager at Compliance Designs in Weare, NH where she was appreciated and loved by her co-workers. Deb was so very grateful for all the support and kindness shown to her over the years by her family at Compliance Designs.



As a young girl living on Hall Street in Concord, Debbie was proud to be crowned the Princess of Reed's Playground, a title she maintains to this day. An adorable little girl, she was lovingly teased for being the only blue-eyed, blonde haired child amongst her siblings. Her kind demeanor and sweet disposition served her well in life, Deb was always quick to forgive and forget and never had an unkind word for anyone. She inherited her outgoing personality from her mother, Barbara and learned at a young age how to make new friends wherever she went. Throughout her life Debbie was dedicated to her family. She knew first hand that life is a journey full of back roads, pit stops and potholes. Her cancer diagnosis 15 years ago was a big pothole, but Deb never gave up and she never let it get her down. She enjoyed traveling with her family and making many treasured memories. Her positivity, strength and courage were an inspiration to us all.



Deb is survived by her husband Richard Ouimette, her three adoring children; Brian Hartlen and his partner Danielle Arnold, Melissa Lagasse and her husband Derek, Jeremy Ouimette, and her cat Skittles. Debbie also leaves behind her two beloved granddaughters, Alice Hartlen, (her little pumpkin) and Scarlett Lagasse, (her little sweetpea). "Mammie" will forever watch over them in heaven and carry them both in her heart.



Debbie was predeceased by her mother and her father and leaves behind her stepmother, Martha Butterfield. Deb also leaves behind her four siblings; Michael Butterfield and his wife Julie, Danny Butterfield and his wife Karen, Rick Butterfield and his wife Lynne, and Kelly Lewis and her husband Patrick, as well as her aunt, Shirley Hanson and her uncle, Richard Gerrior, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sadly, Debbie leaves behind many friends who will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Derryfield Country Club in Manchester, NH. Details to follow.



In lieu of flowers, Deb would like you to perform an act of kindness in her memory to make this world a better place.



"The only thing you can take with you when you leave this world is the love in your heart."

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close