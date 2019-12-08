Deborah E. Johanson (nee Leach) died surrounded by her loved ones on November 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 62.
Born in Lawrence, MA on September 17, 1957 to parents John Leach and Edna Mae (Rostron) Leach, she graduated with her BS in Medical Technology from North Adams State College, worked as a Medical Technologist at Saints Memorial Hospital in Lowell, MA for over 25 years, and finished her career with the VA Hospital.
Deb was loved by many. She could fill any room with a sense of calm, thanks to her strong-willed and fearless personality. Her quiet demeanor would always surprise you as she cracked a witty joke and filled that same room with joyous laughter.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Johanson of Londonderry, NH, their two beloved daughters, Heather Wilson and husband Chuck of Washington, D.C., Hilary Bradley and husband Anthony of Lowell, MA and countless other friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held on December 14, 2019 at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH 03104 from 10am - 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Hospice House of Merrimack, NH at hhhc.org or 800-887-5973.
To view Deborah's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 8, 2019