Deborah Hebert, 58, formerly of Hooksett and Candia, NH, passed away on August 9, 2020 after a period of declining health at Crestwood Center in Milford, NH.
She was born in Manchester, NH on July 28, 1962 to Arthur and Annette (Caissie) Hebert. She was a client of the Moore Center in Manchester for several years participating in several programs. The family would like to thank them for the wonderful care they provided her, especially Linda Lamarche, Carol Durocher, Karen Dupuis, RN, and Christina Chouinard.
Debbie will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, and aunt who loved music, all animals, making puzzles and watching her favorite TV shows and movies.
Deborah is survived by her brother, whom she adored, Richard and his wife Diane of Manchester; nephew, Adam Hebert of Jacksonville, FL; two nieces, Melinda Hebert of Hooksett and Sarah Soucy of Manchester, and 8 great-nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
ARRANGEMENTS: Her Visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Saturday, August 15 from 9:00-10:00AM. followed by her Funeral Service at 10:00AM. Deborah will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester at 11:00AM. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Moore Center, 195 McGregor St., Manchester, NH 03102. To view Deborah's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.