Deborah L Hanson "Debbie" 64 of Raymond NH. Born in Atlantic City, NJ. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family & friends on September 23, 2019.
She has a 4 year College Degree in Criminal Justice from Manchester College in Manchester NH.
She was married to Gerald J Hanson, leaves behind a daughter Patti Hanson and 4 grandchildren. Daughter of Cordella (Dell) Rondeau and stepfather Robert (Bob) Rondeau. In addition to her mother, she has 7 siblings Brother Russell (Bud) Kenney, Brother Steve Kenney, Brother Wayne Kenney, sister Sharon Weldy, Brother in Law Lee Weldy, Stepsister Cindy Keller, Stepsister Christy Gutierrez & predeceased sister Joanne. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, a great-great nephew & a great-great niece on the way.
She worked for McDonald's in Raymond NH for over 16 years. She loved the customers & staff. Also, she worked for Market Basket in Epping NH. She had several friends that helped her during the rough times fighting this battle with brain & lung cancer.
Debbie always loved helping people in need; she opened her home to give friends or co-workers a warm place to live during their hard times.
Celebration of Life and Services will be Sunday October 6, 2019 2:00 pm at American Legion Post 90 at 32c Harriman Hill Rd Raymond NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rockingham VNA & Hospice Exeter NH, in Memory of Deborah L Hanson. It's amazing how they helped our family during Deb's battle with cancer.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019