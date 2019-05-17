CHESTER, Va. - Deborah (Cheney) Wilbur Scott, 74, joined the Lord on May 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born on Nov. 6, 1944, in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Cheney.
Formerly of Rome, N.Y., and Raymond, she was a proud singer and songwriter in her early years. She also served many years as a civil service worker and was a longtime participant of the foster grandparent program in Rome, N.Y.
Everyone she encountered could not help but be affected by her loving soul. She will be forever in our hearts.
Family members include her children, Greg Wilbur and his wife Jeanette, Tracie Attwood and husband Kirk, and Jason Scott; her siblings, Robert Cheney, Nancy Downing and Richard Cheney; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, May 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond.
A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. in Conway Village Cemetery, located off Washington Street, in Conway.
For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2019